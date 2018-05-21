Here's exactly how much you should spend on a wedding gift

Americans are willing to go the distance to attend their loved ones weddings, even when it comes at a price. A new survey From TD Ameritrade finds that 53 percent of millennials would be willing to go into debt to attend the wedding of a close friend or family member.

One of the most significant and freighted costs associated with weddings is figuring out how much to spend on a gift. Should you double the estimated price of the meal? Are you obligated to purchase nicer gifts as you get older?

All you need to know, it turns out, is one simple guideline: Figure out how much you can comfortably spend and stay within those limits.

"Your gift should always be within your personal budget," Lizzie Post, etiquette expert and co-host of Emily Post's "Awesome Etiquette" podcast, tells CNBC Make It. "You decide that based on your connection to the person getting married, your own gift-giving style, desire and generosity in that moment and what's feasible for you to do."

Celebrating your friend's big day should never put you in the red. "Your budget, your sentiment, your desire is what really dictates what you want to get for them," Post says.