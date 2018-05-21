European markets seen higher as trade war concerns ease

European stocks are set to start the week on a higher note with investors digesting weekend developments in U.S.-China trade talks.

The FTSE 100 is seen up by 51 points at 7,824; and the CAC 40 is expected to open up by 22 points at 5,632; according to IG. The German and other European markets are closed for a public holiday.

In Asia, markets were higher as immediate fears over a trade war between the U.S. and China eased. This followed comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that both countries are putting the trade war "on hold" as they try to reach a compromise. His comments also sent U.S. stock futures higher.