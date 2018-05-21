Illumio, a data center and cloud security company, specializes in something called micro-segmentation. Basically, it promises clients that by segmenting workloads, it can better manage them and potential breaches better than competitors. What's more, it claims that if a breach occurs, it can contain it more effectively so that it doesn't spread to other parts of the network.

Read More: FULL LIST: 2018 DISRUPTOR 50

The company was started by Andrew Rubin and PJ Kirner in 2013. The pair had previously worked at tech security company Cymtec. Customers include Morgan Stanley, Salesforce, Plantronics, and King Entertainment. They and others use Illumio's Adaptive Security Platform to stop cyberattacks—including hacks—in their networks by controlling unauthorized communications.

The company doesn't reveal its financials but does claim that bookings grew 300 percent from the second to third year of business. So far, Illumio has raised an impressive $267 million from a Who's Who of venture firms, including J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Accel Partners, BlackRock, and Andreessen Horowitz, as well as Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce.com and John Thompson, chairman of Microsoft.