While many observers of Saturday's royal wedding saw the look of love, others saw dollar signs, it seems, as a number of attendees have taken to eBay to sell their gift bags.

As of Tuesday morning, 34 auctions were listed on the website, with prices ranging from £112 (around $150) up to £10,100 (approximately $13,552).

The highest priced listing, which is touted as a "piece of history," has so far amassed 53 bids from royal family fanatics.