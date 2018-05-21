The Fed is an open book, but foreign trade and security are the wild cards

Not quite. But it's a difficult exercise, requiring a careful analysis of data driving cost and price pressures in labor and product markets — including the foreign cost and price impulses feeding through the exchange rate in a trade sector that represents nearly one-third of the U.S. economy.

Here is what the Fed is doing now.

In the first four months of this year, the Fed's monetary base — the right-hand side of its balance sheet — has shrunk by $123.8 billion. That is the amount of assets the Fed has liquidated over that period, providing a clear and unambiguous signal of its shift toward a less accommodative policy stance.

Liquidity withdrawals have been stepped up in recent weeks. The latest reserves report, dated May 9, shows that the Fed reduced its asset holdings by $82.7 billion between the reporting dates of April 25 and May 9, 2018.

These numbers leave no doubt about the pace and scope of policy intent. The Fed is clearly implementing its policy normalization process — a transition from a protracted period of crisis and post-crisis management to aggregate demand conditions indicating an accelerating growth path with rising cost and price pressures.

How far along that process is the Fed?

These are still very early days. The Fed has a long way to go to reach the point which roughly indicates a neutral monetary policy. That point is a real short-term interest rate of 2 percent — a sort of a reasonable guess, based on empirical findings, where the monetary policy is considered to be neither tight nor loose.

At the moment, using the Fed's effective federal funds rate (the only interest rate the Fed directly controls) of 1.69 percent, and the latest CPI core rate (CPI minus food and energy prices) of 2.1 percent, the real short-term interest rate is minus 0.41 percent, a far cry from an implied 2 percent target.

But if you really want to get alarmed, take, as you should, the April's headline CPI rate of 2.5 percent in an economy growing at an annual rate of 2.9 percent in the first quarter of this year. That is more than an entire percentage point above the economy's noninflationary growth potential. In other words, the economy is now pushing very hard against its physical limits to growth set by the stock and quality of human and physical capital.

Explosive stuff, isn't it?

A negative short-term interest rate — indicating an implausibly loose monetary policy — and tax cuts in an economy with an estimated budget deficit of 5 percent of GDP, and a gross public debt of $21 trillion, or 105.6 percent of GDP, is a classic case of an excessive stimulus to an economy that does not need it.