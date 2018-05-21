Quick US green cards are available to Indians — but they're not cheap

But now things are changing. Rich Indians are willing to pay the price if they can jump the long queue to an American Green card.

"Five years ago, there were less than 50 applications out of India. Now there are more then 500 a year, because the traditional route to a green card can take 10 to 12 years," said Vivek Tandon, CEO of EB5 BRICS an advisory firm, who has 150 clients out of India.

One of his clients, a real estate developer from the western Indian city of Pune, "met Tandon on the internet" and after visiting his office in Los Angeles, decided to opt for the EB-5 program.

"My daughter's dream is to study in Stanford University, and my son wants to pursue his master's in computer science. And they would want to work in the U.S. after that. I don't want them to get frustrated if they don't get an H-1B," said Gajanan Uttamrao Mante, who got his college degree from an Indian university and struggled to establish his real estate business. "Children should have a better quality of life," he told CNBC over the phone.