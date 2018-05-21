    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys mixed as investors await key auctions

    U.S. government debt priceswere mixed Monday, as investors awaited the release of Treasury Department auctions.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 3.0726 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 3.2081 percent.

    On the auctions front, the U.S. Treasury is scheduled to auction $48 billion in 13-week bills and $42 billion in 26-week bills on Monday. No major economic reports were scheduled to be published.

    Meanwhile, in oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $78.90 a barrel on Monday morning, up 0.5 percent, while U.S. crude stood at $71.59 a barrel, around 0.4 percent higher.

    Oil prices rose on Monday as traders reacted to news that a trade war between the world's two biggest economies had been put "on hold." Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that American and Chinese negotiators had agreed to drop their tariff threats while they continued working on a wider agreement.

