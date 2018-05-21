If you can’t afford a down payment on a home but still want to buy, do these 3 things

"It's really good to have a handle on your personal finance situation at the time," Smith tells CNBC Make It. "What your budget looks like, what you feel comfortable with, what not having that 20 percent down will do to your monthly mortgage payments."

In order to understand if you can still afford to buy, you need to take a deep dive into your own expenses, bills and income, and see how much you're able to dedicate toward housing each month. If you find that you're already struggling to stay on top of your bills, this might not be the right time.

Be thorough and honest when you crunch the numbers, so you're getting an accurate representation of your overall financial picture. For example, how much are you paying in rent? Are you considering moving to a cheaper rental while you continue to save? If that's the case, you'll want to factor in the cost of moving twice into your current expenses, Smith says. You might find that it's cheaper to go ahead and buy the house, even if it means ponying up for private mortgage insurance.

You should also take the time to calculate how buying will affect other financial goals, such as retirement or college funds. After all, "there's a bigger financial picture to be thinking about," and buying a place is just "one piece of it," Smith says.