23andMe founder Anne Wojcicki is leading a DNA revolution by going directly to consumers

For more than a decade, Anne Wojcicki had a simple goal: Give people direct access to their medical data.

Consumers have been able to digitally track and control their finances, travel and shopping since the early days of the internet. But retrieving their most sensitive health information, like whether they're at risk of cancer or could be a carrier for sickle cell anemia, requires a prescription from a doctor.

So in 2006, Wojcicki left a career in biotech investing to start 23andMe, with the goal of helping people obtain personal health data by mailing in a saliva sample.

"I was always impressed by the eagerness of individuals to learn about their health and take action," Wojcicki told CNBC. "They just needed the opportunity and time to learn and absorb."