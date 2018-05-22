3 things NOT to do on your office conference calls

Every conference call should have a leader. It's up to this person to set the agenda and drive the meeting.
Because you can't typically see people on phone conference calls, there can be a lag between hearing and responding among participants. This creates an awkward silence where people start to talk over each other. The leader should referee the meeting in case things get out of hand.
Moreover, when there is awkward silence, it's up to the leader to move the agenda along to the next salient point. Don't let the silence fester because that's where meetings become marathons. And that can impede the efforts of what you're trying to accomplish.
