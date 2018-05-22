3 tips for balancing a side hustle with a full-time job

One of the biggest deterrents that keeps creatives and entrepreneurs from pursuing a side hustle is the fear of being overwhelmed. This type of balancing act is no easy feat — your apprehension is warranted. Whether your side hustle is a simple creative project or a full-blown second business, the idea of taking on additional responsibility while working full-time can seem impossible, especially if your full-time job requires the typical 9-to-5 office presence.



A side hustle is usually categorized as a secondary (or even tertiary) income-producing activity, but many people have an ongoing, demanding project at home that doesn't produce any income. Perhaps you're planning a wedding, restoring an old car, or writing a novel — all the while hammering away at your primary job that pays the bills. Our hobbies are important because they increase our quality of life. Even if your secondary project isn't bringing home any cash, it could eventually. Even if it never does, it is still vital to your happiness.