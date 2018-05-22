6 small things to give up if you want to save more money

Little expenses, like a daily smoothie or a few cab rides a week, can add up. If you can get in the habit of saving on the small stuff, you may be surprised with the long-term benefits.

As self-made millionaire Chris Reining tells CNBC, "I know there are some people out there that say you shouldn't worry about the $5 latte, but the more I think about it, cutting out the $5 latte was a good place to start." Starting with small changes helped Reining work his way up to saving 54 percent of his income, which allowed him to retire at age 37.

"If you try to downsize your house, get rid of all your cars and make all of these drastic changes, it's so overwhelming and you're not going to do any of it," he says.

Here are 6 relatively small and easy things to give up, besides the morning latte, that could increase your savings rate significantly over time.