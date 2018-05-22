As Hawaii volcano eruption hits tourism, governor stresses the island is 'open for business'

The volcano eruption on Hawaii's Big Island is driving away some tourists from the affected area, but the rest of the island is "open for business," Gov. David Ige told CNBC on Tuesday.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, a popular tourist destination, has been shut down since the Kilauea volcano began spewing lava and toxic gases earlier this month.



"The actual area of the eruption is a very, very small portion of Hawaii Island. Less than 1 percent of the land mass is actually impacted," Ige said on "Closing Bell."

For the rest of the island, "visitor arrivals there are still strong," he added.