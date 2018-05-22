One of Facebook's most senior executives, Naomi Gleit, believes so deeply in the social media firm and her colleagues that she'd agree to "cleaning the toilets" if asked, Gleit told Recode in an interview.

"I would kind of do anything with them," Gleit told the news site. "If they told me ... to work on cleaning the toilets, I would say, 'Okay.'"

While it's unlikely the Vice President of Social Good would be called upon for custodial services, Gleit's apparent willingness is indicative of the mission-driven mentality that characterizes most senior Facebook executives — and that keeps them from leaving, even amid months of scandal.

Nine of Facebook's top executives have been at the company for more than nine years each. Only two top executives have left in 2018.

Most recently, WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum left reportedly over disagreement about the company's advertising model. Koum joined the company's top ranks in 2014 when Facebook bought encrypted messaging service WhatsApp.

Executives across the company faced heightened scrutiny in recent months as reports of widespread data leaks led critics to question the oversight and driving forces within Facebook. Shareholders, lawmakers and Facebook users alike called for transparency into the company's decision making and directed particular criticism at founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

"At the end of the day you can't quit your family," Gleit said.

Read why other Facebook executives have stuck around in the full Recode report.