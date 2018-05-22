VISIT CNBC.COM

The richest person in every state, according to Forbes

The Washington Post | Getty Images
Forbes has released a list that identifies the richest person residing in every U.S. state for the fourth year in a row.

The ranking takes into account wealth both self-made and inherited and places the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, in Washington state, knocking stalwart Bill Gates off the list for the first time. Fellow tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg earns a spot, though, as the wealthiest resident of California.

To create the ranking, Forbes updated the net worth of the billionaires they track for their World's Billionaires List and the Forbes 400 list. Six states — Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Mexico, North Dakota and Vermont — aren't home to a single billionaire so, in those locations, Forbes tracked down the wealthiest multi-millionaires.

Here's a snapshot of the richest person in every U.S. state. Click to enlarge.

These are the 10 states with the wealthiest billionaires. Check out the full coverage here.

Washington

Jeff Bezos

Industry: Tech, Amazon
Net worth: $132 billion

Nebraska

Warren Buffett

Industry: Finance, Berkshire Hathaway
Net worth: $85 billion

California

Mark Zuckerberg

Industry: Tech, Facebook
Net worth: $74 billion

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the F8 Facebook Developers conference on May 1, 2018 in San Jose, California.
Getty Images
Kansas

Charles Koch

Industry: Manufacturing, Koch Industries
Net worth: $51.5 billion

New York

David Koch

Industry: Manufacturing, Koch Industries
Net worth: $51.5 billion

Nevada

Sheldon Adelson

Industry: Casinos
Net worth: $42.8 billion

Steve Mack | Getty Images
Arkansas

Jim Walton

Industry: Retail, Walmart
Net worth: $40.3 billion

Texas

Alice Walton

Industry: Retail, Walmart
Net worth: $40 billion

Oregon

Phil Knight & family

Industry: Retail, Nike
Net worth: $30.7 billion

Matthew Staver | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Florida

Thomas Peterffy

Industry: Discount brokerage
Net worth: $25.7 billion

