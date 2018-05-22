Forget the timetable, it’s London’s stations that need a shake-up

For weeks, some London commuters have been blasted by headlines warning of "the biggest timetable shake-up in rail history" ahead of rail company Govia Thameslink's new schedule.

From Sunday, passengers on Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and the Gatwick Express routes had to reorganize their daily journey. And in the capital's workplaces this week, winners will be crowing while losers bleat.

In the spirit of full disclosure, I fall into the camp of moaners. Last week, my gentle trundle into City Thameslink involved an easy change at Denmark Hill in South London with lots of trains to choose from.

Now, between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., the line from Denmark Hill in to CNBC Towers has gone from five direct services to a grand total of one. Judging by the Thameslink Twitter feed, I am not alone in losing out.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has almost matched the newspapers in negative hyperbole, suggesting the new timetable could have "disastrous consequences" and "will place massive additional strains on infrastructure."