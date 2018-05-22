U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open Tuesday, continuing the positive sentiment that sent shares above the 25,000 threshold Monday for the first time since March.

At around 04:38 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 49 points, indicating a higher implied open of 46 points. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures also indicated an upbeat start to the session for their respective markets.

Monday's rally followed remarks by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that the prospect of a trade war between the U.S. and China was "on hold" after an agreement to suspend tariff threats. In remarks to CNBC on Monday, Mnuchin added that there had been "very meaningful progress" with China on trade matters. "Now it's up to both of us to make sure that we can implement it," he told "Squawk Box."



Meanwhile, AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl's are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell. Hewlett Packard and Intuit are set to release their earnings after the session.



In data, the Richmond Fed surveys are due out at 10 a.m. ET.