    ×

    Trading Nation

    GE’s charts need to show this before the rebound looks real, Oppenheimer technician says

    Trading Nation:
    Trading Nation: Is worst behind GE?   

    Calling a bottom in General Electric has been among the more painful and fruitless endeavors on Wall Street over the past decade.

    With shares now touching a three-month high, many are hoping the worst is finally behind the ailing industrial giant. A top technical analyst has a simple message: Don't hold your breath.

    "The stock has moved through this $15 level, a little bit of a near-term breakout," Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday.

    But to get fully get behind GE's rebound, Wald needs to see a shift in its 200-day moving average at the minimum.

    "At the least we want to see that 200-day start to turn sideways, ideally even higher," said Wald. "So, best thing we can say is that we wouldn't bet against it, but we're placing our bets elsewhere."

    GE's 200-day moving average has been in decline since April 2017, the last time its shares traded above the technical level, and has fallen 40 percent during the past year.

    The options market also remains skeptical of GE's rally, according to Dennis Davitt, partner at Harvest Volatility Management.

    "People are not believing in it in the options market," Davitt said on Monday's "Trading Nation." "We saw a big buyer of options, shorter-dated options, one-month options, that are expiring — the June $14 put. We've had big buyers of them in the marketplace."

    Put contracts increase in value as a stock declines.

    GE shares rose on Monday after the company announced plans to merge its transportation business with rail equipment company Wabtec. The $11 billion deal, expected to close early next year, is the latest in GE's efforts to winnow operations to focus on its core industrial portfolio.

    Beyond these deals, Davitt says GE must tackle its balance sheet before he can warm up to the stock.

    "Until I see something come out of their liabilities on the financials side, the other stuff is just noise to me and that's kind of what the options market is saying," he said.

    GE closed out its March-ended quarter with $106.5 billion in long-term debt on its balance sheet.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Disclaimer

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    WAB
    ---
    GE
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Sara Eisen

    Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

    In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...