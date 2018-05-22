Here’s how much time you have after the wedding to send a gift

When it comes to wedding gifts, there's no right or wrong answer on how much you should spend. It's all about your personal budget. The timeline of when you send your gift, however, does matter.

Although it's commonly said that you have up to a year after attending a wedding to send a gift, the conventions have changed. "It used to be true," Lizzie Post, etiquette expert and co-host of Emily Post's "Awesome Etiquette" podcast, tells CNBC Make It. "You used to have a year because everything took longer."

But today's digital world is much more fast-paced. Now, you should aim to have your gift delivered by the three-month mark. "It allows the couple to get their wedding thank-you notes out within six months of the wedding," Post says.

Other experts agree that it's polite to send your gift as close to the wedding as possible.

"It's traditional and the best practice to send the wedding gift before the wedding," Cheryl Seidel, an etiquette expert and the founder and president of RegistryFinder.com, writes, noting that, if you don't get around to sending it beforehand, one-to-two months afterwards is ideal.

"Think about it. If you got married and didn't receive a gift after a few months, wouldn't you assume it wasn't coming?" she says.

Of course, it's always better late than never if you don't get something sent out in time. But it makes it easier on both parties to get it out of the way as early as possible.

