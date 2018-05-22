Sen. Marco Rubio said Tuesday he would push for "veto-proof congressional action" to check the Trump administration's reported deal to save Chinese telecommunications company ZTE.

Washington and Beijing have discussed the framework of a deal for the U.S. to lift the ban on American companies selling goods to the firm in favor of possible management changes and fines, according to The Wall Street Journal. China could also remove tariffs on billions of dollars of U.S. agricultural products, the newspaper reported.

Rubio, a Florida Republican, has consistently opposed Trump's push to save ZTE in recent weeks. He has called the company's products a national security and surveillance risk.

In a tweet Tuesday, he said the deal would mean the Trump administration has "surrendered" to China and argued changes to the company board and a financial penalty will not stop "spying" and "stealing."

"But this is too important to be over. We will begin working on veto-proof congressional action," the senator wrote.

A spokeswoman for Rubio did not immediately respond to a request for more detail on legislation Rubio could pursue. Representatives for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., did not immediately respond when asked whether they would support congressional action related to ZTE.