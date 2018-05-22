Oscar Health has a vision of fairer pay for doctors and clearer pricing for patients

Oscar distinguishes itself from much larger rivals, including UnitedHealth, with its millennial-focused subway ads and iPhone apps for members to book appointments and get advice from doctors. But it has also done a lot of work behind the scenes to build an entirely new infrastructure for core insurance functions, like provider directories and processing claims.

"It's a fairly simple thing," said Oscar's co-founder and CEO, Mario Schlosser. "We tried to do something complicated, and it took a long time to build the pieces to do it well."

"We've now built them, and they're clicking together," he added.

One major undertaking is a new system to process insurance claims.

Schlosser said it's a vast improvement from most claims processing systems, which are essentially cobbled together from 1970s programming tools.

Having its own infrastructure will allow it to do seemingly simple things that are often a struggle in the current health care systems, like paying doctors more for working peak hours like evenings and weekends, or giving members a clearer sense for how much procedures or tests will cost them.

The project, which has been going on for two years, comes off the back of Oscar's $165 million fundraise from a mix of venture capital firms, including two branches of Google's parent company Alphabet. That puts its valuation at more than $3 billion, one of the highest in the booming health-technology sector.