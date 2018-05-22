President Trump says there is no deal with China on ZTE

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his administration had not yet reached a deal with China to save telecom company ZTE.

The president contradicted a Wall Street Journal report indicating the Trump administration came to an agreement with Beijing to revive the company currently sanctioned by the U.S. government.

Trump's remarks came as Moon Jae-in, the president of South Korea, visited the White House for pivotal discussions ahead of the planned U.S.-North Korea summit next month in Singapore.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.