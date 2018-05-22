This dream internship includes travel, salary and free candy for a year

Can you distinguish all the fruity flavors from the Skittles "rainbow" or blow bubbles with chewing gum that are greater than 5 inches in diameter?

If so, you're qualified for one of the sweetest summer internships.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery, the world's largest maker of chocolate, chewing gum, mints and fruity confections, is looking to hire a "Confectionery Connoisseur" in its Chicago office.

The eight- to 12-week internship from June to August is not only paid (compensation is based on qualifications, according to Mars), the newly hired will get to visit manufacturing sites to see how products are made and sample all the goods — that includes new flavors that have yet to reach the public. The intern will also produce a personalized batch of chewing gum.

After completion of the internship, there is an additional bonus of one year's worth of free candy.

The connoisseur will also have the opportunity to interview business leaders within the company; be a part of social media strategy content development; lead ideation and planning for Chicago-based Mars Volunteer Program events; and support the global Mars Wrigley Corporate Affairs team on media relations campaigns.

Travel is required, including trips to factory locations in key Illinois cities, like Yorkville (where Juicy fruit, Doublemint and Skittles are made); Oak Park (where Dove and Snickers are made); and Mars ice cream operation in Burr Ridge.

Applicants must be 21 or older and, according to the job listing, "possess the mindset of a kid in a candy shop."

The deadline is June 1.

