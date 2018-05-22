The biggest winner from the unfolding US-China trade deal so far is Germany

Beijing's latest concession in a trade dispute with the U.S. will likely benefit Germany the most.

On Tuesday, China's Finance Ministry announced plans to cut tariffs on some foreign automobiles to 15 percent, down from as much as 25 percent. The lowered duties will take effect July 1 and come after Trump administration agreed this weekend to hold off on imposing tariffs on $150 billion worth of Chinese goods.

China is a major market for U.S. automakers, and shares of General Motors and Ford rose more than half a percent in Tuesday trading.

But when it comes to global trade, Germany sells more passenger cars in China than any other country does, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.