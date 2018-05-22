Trump's demand that China cut its US trade deficit by $200 billion defies the laws of economics

President Donald Trump's demand that China cut its trade deficit with the U.S. by $200 billion in two years is tall order politically.



It also defies the laws of economics.

On Tuesday, the president walked back comments over the weekend from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin essentially calling a "truce" in the emerging trade war with China. The administration has threatened to impose steep tariffs on Chinese goods entering the U.S. unless Beijing engineers a $200 billion reduction in its trade surplus with the U.S. by 2020.



"Last year, we lost $500 billion on trade with China," Trump said, erroneously, at a March 23 news conference. "We can't let that happen."

To begin with, Trump's math is off - by more than $100 billion.

Last year, the U.S. imported roughly $505 billion in Chinese goods (including cellphones, computers, shoes and kitchen appliances) and shipped about $130 billion back (with big orders for airplanes and soybeans), a difference of about $375 billion.

A country's trade balance is nothing more or less than the difference between the value of everything it imports from a trade partner and everything it exports back to that country. A trade deficit occurs when the value of imports is greater than the value of exports, in terms of both goods and services.



It's not at all clear that the trade deficit has harmed the U.S. economy, which is enjoying one of its longest expansions in history.

Trump also conveniently ignores a widening trade advantage the U.S. enjoys with China in services, which includes everything from travel to banking.