US Treasurys lower as investors await Federal Open Market Committee minutes

The U.S. Treasury is scheduled to auction $45 billion in four-week bills, $26 billion in 52-week bills, and $33 billion in two-year notes.

In data, the Richmond Fed surveys are due out at 10 a.m. ET. However, with little economic news expected Tuesday, fixed income investors are awaiting the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes, scheduled for publication Wednesday.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $78.62 a barrel on Tuesday morning, up 0.5 percent, while U.S. crude stood at $72.56 a barrel, around 0.4 percent higher.

Oil prices rose Tuesday morning on the back of concerns that Venezuela's crude output could drop further. Traders were also reacting still to news that a trade war between the world's two biggest economies had been put "on hold." Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday that there had been real progress in trade talks between the U.S. and China.