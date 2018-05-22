Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is heading to Brussels — here's what European lawmakers want to know

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to meet with lawmakers in Europe on Tuesday as concerns over the way his company handles its users' data continue to pile up.

Antonio Tajani, president of the European Parliament, announced Monday that the meeting with Zuckerberg would be webcast live. It is set to be broadcast on the parliament's website; parliamentarians had pushed for the event to be broadcast, criticizing the lack of transparency that would have accompanied a closed-door meeting.

Politicians in the U.S. and Europe are seeking answers from Facebook after it was revealed that the data of 87 million users may have been improperly shared with political data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica.

In Europe, lawmakers are set to address Facebook's approach to privacy and data protection and how the social network could have been used as a platform for misinformation to sway the results of elections.