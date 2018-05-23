The one sentence that took Carnival's CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company

Words have the power to transform your life. Just ask Arnold Donald, CEO of the world's largest leisure travel company, Carnival Corporation.

In junior high, Donald was recognized as an academically gifted student so his parents enrolled him at St. Augustine, an all-male, all-black Catholic high school in New Orleans.

Everyday, three times a day, the school blasted this message through its PA system: "Gentlemen prepare yourselves. You're going to run the world."

These nine words had a profound impact on a young Donald, who grew up in New Orleans' poverty-stricken, crime-ridden 9th Ward and attended high school during the civil rights movement.

At age 16, Donald decided that he was going to be a general manager at a Fortune 50 science-based global company and he began creating a career plan.

"I mapped it my junior year in high school and I kept mapping throughout college," the 63-year-old CEO tells CNBC Make It.