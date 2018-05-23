    ×

    Mergers and Acquisitions

    Comcast's cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications, sources say

    • Disney's stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources say.
    • The telecommunications giant said Wednesday it's in "advanced stages of preparing" a "superior" all-cash offer for parts of Fox.
    • Disney agreed in December to acquire those assets, which include Fox's movie studios and a stake in Sky, for $52.4 billion in stock.
    Brian Roberts, chairman and chief executive officer of Comcast
    Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Comcast's efforts to outbid Walt Disney for Twenty-First Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, sources told CNBC's David Faber.

    The telecommunications giant said Wednesday it is in "advanced stages of preparing" a "superior" all-cash offer for parts of Fox. Disney agreed in December to acquire those assets, which include Fox's movie studios and a stake in Sky, for $52.4 billion in stock.

    However, Disney's stock offer would allow Fox to spin off the assets tax-free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources said.

    A deal with Fox would boost Disney's efforts to dominate video streaming and compete with Netflix.

    Shares of Comcast fell 2 percent, and Disney shares trade1.4 percent lower. Fox shares gained 1 percent.

    Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.

