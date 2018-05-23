Cramer on Comcast-Fox bid: CEO Brian Roberts tends to get what he wants

Cramer: What Brian Roberts wants, he tends to get 2 Hours Ago | 01:24

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday that he wouldn't count out Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts on a successful bid for Twenty-First Century Fox assets just yet.

"What Brian Roberts wants he tends to get," Cramer, whose charitable trust owns shares of Comcast, said on "Squawk Box."

He added that he hopes a Fox deal gets done — either with Disney or Comcast — before 2019. "As long as this takes, Comcast is going to be lower."

Comcast shares were down more than 2 percent early Wednesday after the company said it is in the "advanced stages of preparing" a "superior" all-cash offer for the parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that Rupert Murdoch's company has agreed to sell to Walt Disney.

CNBC's David Faber said that everything he hears "indicates that [Comcast CEO] Brian Roberts is extremely focused and aggressive in terms of wanting to own these assets."

In late February, Cramer, host of "Mad Money," said Disney and Comcast were primed for a bidding war.

"There are many permutations to these machinations, too many to mention here, but both Disney and Comcast want this asset so I bet a bidding war does ensue," Cramer said at the time.

On Wednesday, Cramer said Comast could have had better odds at a deal if it weren't a Murdoch-owned company.

"If Fox were a regular company — with no family control — then this would be done," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street." "I mean what is [Fox] going to do? Vote for a lower offer than a higher offer?"

In December, Disney CEO Bob Iger said Twenty-First Century Fox CEO James Murdoch, son of Rupert Murdoch, would help Disney with the transition of the Fox assets that Disney agreed to buy.

Cramer added that the company that nabs this deal will see their stock surge. "Whoever wins this will go higher," he said.

— CNBC's Evelyn Cheng and David Faber contributed to this report.

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.