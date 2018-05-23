Why Dave Ramsey thinks you should keep living like 'a broke college kid'

Hard work now will pay off later, Ramsey says.

Read Ramsey's full message to the class of 2017 below:

Congratulations! It's an exciting time. The good news is there is no reason why anyone graduating from high school or college can't enter into a winning process. To do that, you need to have a budget and stick to it. You need to take control of your money so that it doesn't control you.

You need to start at the bottom and work your way up. I tell young people who call our radio show that you're already used to living like a broke college kid, so keep living like one until you start making grown up money. That way you can clean up any debt you might have, build up your emergency fund and start saving for the things you want and need down the road like a better car and a down payment on a house.

Hopefully you've already chosen a field you can be passionate about — something with a good track record of success in the marketplace where you can actually make a living. You're probably not going to find your dream job while the ink on your diploma is still drying. Take a deep breath. You are going to find a job.

Remember you don't have experience right now and that you're going to need to work like crazy, learn everything you can and make yourself a valuable team member. Will there be struggle? Oh yes. Guaranteed. There really isn't a yellow brick road. You need that struggle in order to succeed. Embrace it. It's part of the journey!