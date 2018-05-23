Elon Musk complains of 'holier-than-thou hypocrisy of big media companies' in tirade

Elon Musk is not happy with Tesla's recent media coverage, to put it mildly.

The Tesla CEO said on Twitter on Wednesday that the public no longer respects "big media companies" because they "claim to the truth, but publish only enough to sugarcoat the lie."

He also said President Donald Trump was elected because no one believes reporters anymore.

Then he said reporters are under constant pressure to produce work to attract advertising dollars from "fossil fuel companies" and other carmakers.

Finally, Musk said he plans to create a site where the public can "rate the core truth of any article and track the credibility" of every reporter over time.

Pravda, which means truth in Russian, was the name of the official paper of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

Musk referred to a research note from Baird analyst Ben Kallo published Wednesday morning, which said the media landscape may have become saturated with "increasingly immaterial" negative reports about Tesla, and that shares could climb if and when Tesla executes on its goals.

It also comes days after reviewer Consumer Reports decided not to recommend the Tesla Model 3 mid-size sedan, after it found the vehicle had the longest stopping distance of any contemporary car it has tested.