EPA spent nearly double what it's allowed to decorate Scott Pruitt's office: Report

The Environmental Protection Agency spent nearly double what is allowed under federal rules to decorate the office of its embattled administrator, according to an internal document seen by The Hill.

The report is the latest allegation of the Trump EPA playing fast and loose with its budget and ignoring spending rules. EPA chief Scott Pruitt is facing about a dozen investigations into issues including his travel and security detail costs and his rental of a Capitol Hill condo linked to an energy lobbyist for just $50 a night.

An early investigation into Trump's EPA found that the agency violated the law by installing a $43,000 soundproof phone booth in Pruitt's office without seeking approval from Congress.

Now, the Hill reports that EPA spent at least $9,600 to decorate Pruitt's office. Federal agencies are allowed to spend up to $5,000 for that purpose, after which they must seek approval from Congress before authorizing further expenses.

The costs include $1,950 in moving costs for artwork loaned to EPA by the Smithsonian Institution, $2,500 for framing and roughly $5,000 to purchase one desk and refurbish another.