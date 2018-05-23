Four of the EU's harshest hits against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Can you guarantee that Facebook will not sell data without proper consent? : European Parliament to Mark Zuckerberg 21 Hours Ago | 08:16

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stayed pretty quiet during a meeting with members of the European Parliament Tuesday, but the EU leaders sure didn't.



Zuckerberg was invited to meet with EU leaders to "clarify issues related to the use of personal data." EU representatives pitched tough questions on shadow profiles, data tracking and Facebook's market power — and took their shots at Facebook's top executive.

Some of Europe's top regulators characterized Zuckerberg as a "genius who created a digital monster," asked if he had "too much power" and questioned whether Facebook's policies were "morally acceptable." They also berated the CEO for repeating the same talking points again and again.

If you missed Tuesday's meeting, here are some of the harshest hits: