Facebook wants to be taken seriously in the workplace and is counting on Okta for help

Facebook is starting to take the enterprise world seriously, and it's now signing up partners that can provide much-needed credibility.

In 2016, the company, which makes almost all its money from online advertising, introduced Workplace by Facebook in an effort to bring its ubiquitous social network into the business world and encourage collaboration among co-workers.

On Wednesday, Facebook took another leap forward, announcing a partnership with identity management software developer Okta to tie Workplace by Facebook in with many of the cloud apps that people use at work for things such as communications and document sharing.

The agreement is part of Okta's Project Onramp, an initiative that also launched on Wednesday, to create an enterprise app store of sorts. IT managers will be able to have employees sign onto Okta and, with one click, securely access Workplace as well as services like Box, OrgWiki, PagerDuty, RingCentral, Zscaler and Zylo.

"We share a mission to democratize IT," said Julien Codorniou, vice president of Workplace by Facebook. "We took something extremely complicated and made it simple and friendly to admin and the end user."