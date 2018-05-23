Here's another worry on the minds of new college graduates and other young adults: What's going to happen to your health insurance now that you're on your own?

A recent survey by eHealth, an online health insurance broker, found that the 18- to 34-year-old set had a number of misconceptions when it comes to shopping for insurance coverage.

Close to half of the young adults in this age cohort said that "$100 or less" was a fair price for a single adult to pay for insurance coverage, the poll found.

"Young folks, especially if you're talking about people who have just graduated, many of them have been under their parents' plan," said Lisa Zamosky, senior director of consumer affairs at eHealth.

In comparison, the national average monthly health premium for individuals who bought their coverage from eHealth during the last open enrollment period was $440.

EHealth conducted its survey in April, polling 1,705 of its customers.