Greece’s economic future is nearing a crucial moment

Discussions are heating up over future debt repayments for Greece, with the country hoping to break free from years of financial assistance since the euro zone sovereign debt crisis that ravaged its economy.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF), European creditors and the Greek government are hashing out the final details of a deal that will make it easier for Athens to repay its debts. The issue is getting more pressing by the day as Greece prepares to end its third financial rescue of 86 billion euros ($ 101.38 billion) in August. Until then, the Greek government needs certainty about its debt relief to enable it to claim a successful breakaway from international assistance, after eight years.