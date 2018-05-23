Greece’s economic future is nearing a crucial moment

The IMF has said it needs an agreement on debt relief by Thursday to have enough time to disburse the 1.6 billion euros it still wishes to give to Greece as part of its third bailout. The fund has so far refused to give money to Greece until its debt is made more sustainable — relaxing the terms and potentially reducing the payments but making them over a longer time period.

Though the money from the IMF is not a significant amount compared to the 86 billion euros that the European creditors proposed, its financial commitment is essential for credibility purposes.

"Having the IMF on board would be one of the best ways to signal to market participants that Greece can now sustainably look after itself," Constantine Fraser, a Europe analyst at research firm TS Lombard told CNBC via email.

He added that Germany is also determined to see the IMF sign off on the current bailout. "After all, IMF participation was a precondition for the Bundestag (German Parliament) agreeing to the 2015 bailout."