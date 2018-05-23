HBO producer on battling Netflix: 'We don't dump everything out there'

Netflix may be worth a lot more than HBO owner Time Warner, but HBO creative consultant Frank Rich says HBO has Netflix beat as far as quality of content and transparency for creators.

"Our point about HBO is, we don't dump everything out there," Rich said on CNBC's "Squawk Alley." "And a lot of Netflix stuff is great, but not all of it."

Rich is probably biased — he's the mastermind behind HBO's critically acclaimed "Veep" and upcoming media dynasty drama "Succession." But having worked as a producer for HBO, he says HBO offers the kind of transparency creators want, whereas competitor Netflix has a history of keeping producers in the dark.

"In the case of HBO, there is complete communication. We know the number of viewers, we also know the reviews, who is watching, the buzz of it — and that's something HBO can offer television creators," Rich said.

Furthermore, Rich said creators can rest assured their shows will be promoted, unlike at Netflix, where they "have 20 open in a week and only a couple get special attention."

But it all comes down to quality of content.

"We really try to curate and find high-quality stuff, like 'Westworld,' 'Game of Thrones' and, we hope 'Succession,'" Rich said.

"Succession" premiers June 3, and details the rise and fall of media dynasties, a narrative Rich says is very appropriate, given turmoil among the Murdoch family and 21st Century Fox and the Redstone family and CBS.