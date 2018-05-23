How the just-passed banking overhaul bill affects consumers

Legislation that eases banking regulations — and modifies rules governing credit reports and some consumer loans — has cleared Congress and is headed to President Trump for his expected signature.

The bill, which was approved by the Senate in March, passed the House on Tuesday in a vote of 258 to 159.

The measure rolls back some of the regulations imposed by the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010. That legislation came on the heels of the financial meltdown that rocked the U.S. economy a decade ago, when risky and unaffordable mortgages contributed to millions of homeowners losing their houses to foreclosure.