Jared Kushner reportedly gets permanent White House security clearance

President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been granted permanent security clearance after operating under an interim clearance — or less — for more than a year, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing a person briefed on the matter.

Additionally, Kushner's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, told CNBC in an email that his client sat "for two interviews with the Office of Special Counsel."

It was not immediately clear whether Lowell was referring to the special counsel investigating potential links between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia, or the Office of Special Counsel, which is a separate government entity.

CNN reported Wednesday that Kushner met with special counsel Robert Mueller for a second time in April, citing Lowell.

The senior White House advisor reportedly met with the special counsel for the first time in November as part of Mueller's probe of potential links between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.

Career officials approved Kushner's permanent security clearance following the completion of an FBI background check process, the Times reported. The president was reportedly uninvolved in that process.

Several White House officials with interim security clearances had been downgraded in February, chief of staff John Kelly wrote in a memo at the time.

Lowell told CNBC on Wednesday that his client's application "was properly submitted, reviewed by numerous career officials and underwent the normal process."

He added: "Having completed all of these processes, he's looking forward to continuing to do the work the president has asked him to do."

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

