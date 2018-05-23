Aaron Schlossberg, the New York-based lawyer whose racist rant in a Manhattan eatery spurred a viral video on May 16, issued an apology on social media on Tuesday.

"To the people I insulted, I apologize," Schlossberg wrote in a message he posted on Twitter and LinkedIn. "I am not a racist," he added, claiming that the video in question did not capture "the real me." The apology came nearly a full week after Schlossberg's rant aimed at Spanish-speaking employees of a Manhattan restaurant went viral online and after two local elected officials told CNN that they filed a complaint with a New York court seeking to have Schlossberg's license to practice law suspended.

On Thursday, Kevin O'Leary, an entrepreneur and investor on ABC's "Shark Tank," said that Schlossberg is "an idiot" whose career could now be over. He told CNBC Make It that there "is not damage-control" for any business-owner who goes on a very public racist rant.

Now, in the wake of Schlossberg's apology, O'Leary tells CNBC Make It that the "mea culpa" should only be the first step if the lawyer wants to repair his reputation.

"Admitting this is unacceptable to anyone, apologizing and asking for forgiveness are good first steps," O'Leary says. "But actions, not words, are going to be what others will be measuring going forward."

"If you go on a racist rant, you've finished your career pretty well. And, if that's who you really are, your career should be finished," O'Leary said on Thursday.

After social media users identified Schlossberg as the man in the video, a Yelp page for his law firm, the Law Office of Aaron M. Schlossberg, was bombarded with one-star reviews from users commenting on his viral rant. Yelp even had to suspend reviews on the firm with a note saying the page is undergoing an "active cleanup alert," as a result of the flood of posts reacting to Schlossberg's news coverage.