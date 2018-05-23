The Dow is set to fall triple digits on renewed trade worries

The House voted to pass the biggest rollback of financial regulations since the global financial crisis. The legislation will exempt some institutions from stress tests and living wills designed as a safety valve following the global financial crisis. (CNBC)



* The fine print: What's in the bank bill (WSJ)

* How banks and law firms make millions from hospital debt (Axios)

President Trump, contradicting a Wall Street Journal report, said that his administration has not yet reached a deal with Beijing to save telecom company ZTE. Trump said "there is no deal" and adding that "we'll see what happens." (CNBC)



* Trump's demand that China cut its US trade deficit by $200 billion defies the laws of economics (CNBC)

The New York Times reported that Evgeny Freidman, a business partner of Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. Cohen is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation by federal prosecutors in New York City.



* The anti-Mueller brigade (Axios)

* Republicans, no Democrats, invited to see documents on U.S. election probe (Reuters)

Trump said that he will propose new additional tax cuts sometime prior to November, when Republicans look to hold on to their majorities in Congress in midterm elections. The president did not give any details on the plan. (Reuters)



* Can Paul Ryan make it through to January as House speaker? (NY Times)

The president, speaking at the Susan B. Anthony List's annual "Campaign for Life Gala," issued a rallying call to opponents of abortion. Trump encouraged them to head to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers. (AP)

The Culinary Union announced that hotel and casino workers have voted to authorize a strike in June at dozens of casinos and resorts if contract agreements aren't reached before they expire at the end of May. (NBC News)

The Food and Drug Administration said that some pills that claim to protect your skin from the sun may not work and could even put your health at risk. FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb recommends that consumers continue to use sunscreen. (CNBC)

Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg failed to answer a lot of questions from members of the European Parliament yesterday. It was largely due to time constraints and a bizarre meeting format that let the Facebook chief peddle talking points. (CNBC)