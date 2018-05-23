Trump throws more cold water on China trade deal, saying current framework 'too hard to get done'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday downplayed expectations for a China trade deal to be hatched soon, instead signaling potential for a new direction for trade talks between the world's two largest economies.

"Our Trade Deal with China is moving along nicely, but in the end we will probably have to use a different structure in that this will be too hard to get done and to verify results after completion," President Trump said in an early morning tweet Wednesday.

The statement comes as the White House negotiates the framework of a deal to avoid tariffs between the countries. The administration has threatened to impose steep tariffs on Chinese goods entering the U.S. unless China cuts its trade deficit with the U.S. by $200 billion in two years, aiming to spur China's buying of billions more in U.S. goods.

Investors were hopeful a deal could be close after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said over the weekend that the trade war was on hold.

But on Tuesday, President Trump said he was "not satisfied" with the trade talks taking place. His comments hit the stock market and continued to weigh on stock futures on Wednesday.