U.S. government debt prices were higher Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 3.0284 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 3.1753 percent.



The U.S. Treasury is scheduled to auction $16 billion in two-year Float Rating Notes (FRN) and $36 billion in five-year notes.