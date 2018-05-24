3 things millennials can learn from their older coworkers

The workplace is becoming multi-generational. As a millennial, you may find yourself working alongside your seniors: those in the Silent Generation (born in the mid-1920s to mid-1940s) and Baby Boomers (born from 1946 to 1964).

However, the lack of intergenerational cohesion is one of the biggest risks facing the workforce, according to executives who participated in one study.

People of different ages have diverse priorities and goals, and if not managed effectively, they might begin working at cross purposes. Yet as a millennial, you shouldn't see your elders as out-of-touch but as mentors who can guide you to success at work.

Here are three things you can learn from working with seniors: