A superyacht anchors in the Hudson

Sitting in the Hudson River, north of the George Washington Bridge, a rather large yacht is anchored. We decided to try and get a closer look to see what this boat was all about. Here is what we found.
The yacht is named Aviva and was built by Abeking & Rasmussen of Germany in 2017. It is not just big, it's massive, stretching more than 320 feet. The boat ranks as No. 47 on the list of the largest yachts in the world. It weighs 4,600 metric tons, has a cruising speed of 14 knots and a top speed of 20 knots.
The Aviva is owned by reclusive British billionaire Joe Lewis, who owns Tavistock Group. Lewis uses the yacht as his home away from home when he is not in New Providence, Bahamas. He has a net worth of $5 billion, according to Forbes.
The yacht can sleep 12 with six cabins and has amenities such as a Jacuzzi (on deck), elevator, swimming platform, air conditioning, underwater lights, bathing platform, gym and piano. It also has its own speedboat. But if that was not enough, there is even a custom built indoor paddle tennis court in the hull of the ship to satisfy the owner's passion for the sport.
The yacht is currently anchored by the Ross Dock picnic area near the New Jersey side of the George Washington Bridge.