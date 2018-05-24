Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Gap shares plunged about 8 percent in extended trading. The clothing retailer, which owns brands like Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta, reported mixed first quarter earnings and revenue. Gap missed analyst expectations for earnings by 4 cents, reporting EPS of 42 cents on $3.78 billion in revenue, versus the 46 cents on $3.61 billion Wall Street projected.

Ross Stores stock fell more than 5 percent in after hours trading. The deep discount department store chain reported a slight beat on first quarter revenue, $3.59 billion versus the $3.54 expected, and also exceeded analyst estimates on same store sales. But for the second quarter, Ross forecast a 1 to 2 percent rise in same store sales, while Wall Street had projected a 2.6 percent jump.

Shares of Autodesk lost nearly 5 percent in extended trading. The software company reported strong first quarter financial results, beating on both top and bottom lines, but issued weak outlook. For the second quarter, Autodesk projected EPS of 14 to 16 cents, versus the 18 cents Wall Street had anticipated.

Decker's Outdoor stock climbed more than 4 percent after the clothing and lifestyle gear brand reported a much stronger fourth quarter than analysts expected. Decker's, which is the parent company to UGG and Teva, among other brands, reported EPS of 50 cents on $401 million in revenue versus the 19 cents EPS on $276 million that Wall Street expected. The company also issued full year guidance that surpassed analyst projections.