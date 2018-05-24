Big banks get green light to make short-term, small dollar loans

Consumers who rely on payday loans to fill their budget gaps may have a new option to turn to: traditional banks.

National banks just received the go-ahead to serve that market from their regulator, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

On Wednesday, Comptroller of the Currency Joseph Otting called for national banks and federal savings associations to step into the short-term, small-dollar installment loan market.

These loans typically range from $300 to $5,000, according to the regulator. And that adds up to about $90 billion in loans taken out every year by millions of U.S. consumers.