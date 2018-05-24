Cramer's lightning round: I was wrong about Roku—it's a good company   

Roku: "I actually thought that Amazon … was going to hurt them more than they have. My bad. Roku's a good company. I welcome them on the show."

Total S.A.: "Here's the problem with Total. It's OK – it's not great, it's not bad. But it yields 5 percent, it's got a decent growth portfolio. I'll tell you this: if it comes down a couple, I'll give it my blessing."

GTT Communications: "Nothing [is going on with GTT]. It's doing very well. I mean, honestly, I think it's doing incredibly well. I'm sorry that it went down so much after [CEO Rick Calder] was on, but they've got that low-infrastructure telecommunications model that's terrific. That's probably one of those stocks that's just going down for incorrect reasons. I'm not kidding. I like that business very much."

Caesar's Entertainment: "I was surprised to see that J.P. Morgan recommended that stock and they've got the best analysts in the group. I've always felt the balance sheet was bad, but maybe they've got some optionality. You know what? I like MGM. MGM's been stalled lately. At Caesar's, I can't pull the trigger because of that balance sheet, but I guess there's some mojo there."

Red Robin Group: "I didn't like the conference call at all. I mean, I didn't like the fact that in the second paragraph of the whole darned thing, the CEO said, 'We had kind of a mixed bag.' Mixed bag, for heaven's sake? I've got stocks that have great numbers. I don't want to own a stock that's a 'mixed bag.'"

Textainer Group Holdings: "I have lost more money historically recommending intermodal companies than I have in anything else, so the answer is don't buy."

Camping World Holdings: "You know, ever since we saw the slowdown in the actual Thors and the Winnebagos, it's really hurt Camping World's stock. So therefore I think that [CEO] Marcus [Lemonis] should come on the show and tell us why we should buy the stock. Because Thor had some inventory issues [and] this is just one big ripple. They all trade together. I'd love to hear why they shouldn't trade together, because right now, I don't understand why it's any different from the others. I really don't."

CVR Refining: "Good, good, but you know what? Marathon Pete is ours. That's the one we like the most. It's been the biggest winner."