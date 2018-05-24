Facebook must comply with European privacy laws in 'real life,' EU's digital policy chief say

The European Union's digital policy chief has urged Facebook to stick to its promise and abide by the region's more stringent data protection rules.

In an effort to give consumers greater control over how their personal details are used, Europe is set to impose sweeping changes to data laws on Friday. The introduction of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) comes at a time when Facebook is receiving widespread criticism for its role in the Cambridge Analytica scandal and for allowing fake news to flourish on its platform.

"I get the feeling that Facebook is taking all those issues connected with the privacy of our people very seriously," Andrus Ansip, the European Commission's vice president for digital issues, told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche Thursday.